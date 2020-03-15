Bernie Sanders Campaign to Livestream Digital Rally

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections, Bernie 2020 will livestream a digital rally featuring special guests Neil Young and Daryl Hannah, and musical performances by Jim James of My Morning Jacket and the Free Nationals. The program will also feature Sen. Bernie Sanders and national surrogates from March 17th states including National Co-Chair and former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, Illinois State Chair Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García, Arizona State Co-Chair Brianna Westbrook and Florida resident and Senior Advisor Phillip Agnew.

“The Free Nationals are stoked to be performing at Monday’s digital rally for Senator Sanders’ bid for president,” Kelsey Gonzalez of the Free Nationals said. “His progressive positions on universal health care, immigration and education make him the clear choice for us in the primaries. We’re looking forward to supporting him tomorrow.”

“There are so many of us that just want to find common ground with all living beings so that we can move forward together as a world to live in peace, good health, and equality. Bernie speaks and lives the truth and has worked his entire life fighting for truth and justice- bringing people together for the common good and that is why I believe he can help unite us now,” said Jim James.

Livestream available at live.berniesanders.com.

Monday, March 16

7:00 p.m. EST Bernie 2020 Digital Rally featuring special guests Neil Young and Daryl Hannah, and musical performances by Jim James of My Morning Jacket and the Free Nationals

Information for the public: This event is free to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

