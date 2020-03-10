Bernie Sanders Cancels Cleveland Rally in Light of COVID-19 Concerns

WASHINGTON — In light of concerns about Coronavirus (COVID-19), Bernie 2020 is cancelling the Cleveland rally previously scheduled for Tuesday night in Ohio.

Including the below statement from Mike Casca, Bernie 2020 Communications Director:

Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight. All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Here are the event details:

Tuesday, March 10

CANCELLED – Bernie 2020 Cleveland Rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Nina Turner

Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland – 300 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44113