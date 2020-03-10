Rep. Mark Takano Endorses Bernie Sanders for President

Rep. Mark Takano, Chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Vice-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Co-Chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus and Second Vice Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, on Tuesday endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. “I’ve always admired Bernie Sanders for the courageous leadership that he has displayed over his life in Congress,” said Rep. Takano. “I think about him standing up against the Defense of Marriage Act. Very few members of Congress actually stood up for marriage equality in the 1990s. I think he’s got the clearest history of protecting Medicare and Social Security.”

“I’m proud that Rep. Takano is supporting our movement,” Sanders said. “Mark Takano has done phenomenal work standing up for our veterans and working families. With Mark’s help we will continue to build our multiracial, multigenerational movement that will defeat Trump in November.”

In a video released today, Takano details how Sanders’ policies will help working families across America, and Sanders’ long record of getting this done in the Senate. “Bernie has got a vision, he’s got an agenda, and Bernie has the skillset to get things done,” said Rep. Takano.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>