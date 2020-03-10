Three Dozen Former Members of Warren for President Endorse Sanders.

We, the undersigned former alumni of Warren for President, are ready to get back in the fight for a progressive future by endorsing Bernie Sanders for President! Read our statement below & DM me or @MScottBarth to sign on! #NotMeUs 🩸🦷🌹 https://t.co/YvoZVsnFQh pic.twitter.com/ifk2WwOiP2 — Alicia Nichols-Gonzalez (@AliciasTwoCents) March 10, 2020

From the article on Medium:

We, former members of the Warren for President Team, are proud to have worked for a candidate who fights tirelessly for a country that works for all of us. Elizabeth ran a campaign on intersectional policy issues like Medicare for All, a Wealth Tax, a Green New Deal, cancelling student loan debt, providing universal free college, expanding Social Security, legalizing marijuana at the federal level and erasing convictions, and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Now that Elizabeth has told us that her campaign is concluded, we know that she is considering how to best continue the fight for big, structural change. We respect that process and trust that she, as she always does, will do what is best to advance this movement.

We also understand and respect that many Warren supporters are still processing their feelings as well. We urge them to take care of themselves first and we stand ready to welcome them back into the fight when they are ready.

We, the undersigned former employees and fellows of Warren for President, are ready to get back in the fight for a just and progressive future. We know that we need a bold, ambitious policy agenda for working families, marginalized communities, and our planet. We know that we won’t beat Donald Trump by simply talking about a return to business as usual. We hold these values close to our hearts because we’ve spent months talking about them with community members and volunteers in the field on behalf of Elizabeth Warren.

That’s why the best option for Warren Democrats right now is to support Bernie Sanders for President, in addition to fighting for Democratic victories across the board in Senate, House, and local races.

What are our goals?

1) Work to consolidate those who are ready to jump from Warren to Sanders immediately and build a community to facilitate the transition.

2) Outreach to inspire other former Warren supporters who are not yet ready to support Senator Sanders or considering Vice President Biden.

3) Mobilizing volunteer action for upcoming primaries and other important races using the grassroots networks that we have cultivated with the Warren campaign.

4) Carrying forward Elizabeth Warren’s ideals, including building a broad-based inclusive coalition founded on respect and empowering women and non-binary individuals to run for office.

5) Carrying forward Elizabeth Warren’s policy priorities by encouraging Senator Sanders and all Democratic leadership to adopt her plans, including but by no means limited to, her plan to end Washington corruption, her LGBTQ+ plans, her plans to uplift women of color, and ending the filibuster.

In Senator Warren’s words: “Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough — and they will — you will know that there is only one option ahead of you: Nevertheless, you must persist.”

Let’s persist together.

Authors:

Alicia Nichols-Gonzalez, Regional Organizing Director (San Diego, CA)

Michael Barth, Field Organizer (Los Angeles, CA)

Signatories:

Marina Sullivan, Organizing Email Team (Boston, MA)

Tisya Mavuram, Fundraising Associate (Boston, MA)

Rodney Smith, Direct Marketing Manager (Boston, MA)

Danie Belfield, Field Organizer (Chico, CA)

Herbert Meisner, Field Organizer (Fairfield, IA / Denton, TX)

Ernie Britt, Deputy Director, Email Organizing (Boston, MA)

Alessandro Clark-Ansani, Field Organizer (Des Moines, IA / Dallas, TX)

Mishelle Arakelian, Field Organizer (Los Angeles, CA)

Sarah Barukh, Mobilization Hub Organizer (Los Angeles, CA)

Ryan Kearney, Field Organizer (Las Vegas, NV)

Raquel Sosa-Sanchez, Field Organizer (Cedar Rapids, IA)

David Guirgis, Field Organizer (Chicago, IL)

Sejal Singh, Policy Fellow (Boston, MA)

Andre Manuel, Legal Fellow (Boston, MA)

Trenton Seubert, Youth Vote Director (IA)

Quemars Ahmed, Field Organizer (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Ari Goldfine, Field Organizer (NV)

Amit Dadon, Field Organizing Fellow (Waterloo, IA)

Matthew Parziale, IT/Operations (Boston, MA)

Ankita Verma, Talent Acquisition Coordinator (Boston, MA)

Victoria Adams, Product Design Lead (Boston, MA)

Elliot Richardson, MA Statewide Campus Organizer / Field Organizer (Cambridge/Boston, MA)

Jack Weller, Email Organizer (Boston, MA)

Rizalina C. Hernandez, Designer (Boston, MA)

Raquel Breternitz, Design Director (Boston, MA)

Isabel Song, Field Organizer (Los Angeles, CA)

Shivani Desai, Field Organizer (Cedar Rapids, IA / Evanston, IL)

Anthony Collins, Mobilization Hub Manager (Boston, MA)

John Mellow, NH State Data Director (Manchester, NH)

Maggie Kennedy, Field Organizer (IA/IL)

Alexandra Benjamin, Field Organizer (Portsmouth, NH / Charlotte, NC)

Nadia Semmar, Distributed Events Organizer (Boston, MA)

Misha Linnehan, Organizer (Hudson, NH / Old Orchard Beach, ME)

Ellen Smith, Organizing Fellow (Denton, TX)