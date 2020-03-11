Watch: CNN and MSNBC Pundits Freak Out as they Realize Young Voters Reject Joe Biden

Last night was a good night for Joe Biden and a bad one for Bernie Sanders. Joe Biden scored massive victories in the Michigan Primary, as well as in Mississippi and Missouri.

And CNN and MSNBC pundits last nights were giddy about this news, especially people like James Carville. But after this giddiness, pundits like Jake Tapper, Rachel Maddow, and Van Jones came to the realization that Joe Biden is failing with young voters, which will be doom for the Democrats in a general election, where youth turnout is essential for the DNC to win.

Watch more videos from Christo Aivalis HERE.

Support Christo Aivalis on Patreon: https://patreon.com/ChristoAivalis